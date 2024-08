++ Bayesian: Pm 'legge Cartabia ostacola libera informazione ++

epaselect epa11561451 The lifeless body of the sixth missing person, Hannah Lynch, is brought ashore by fire brigade divers, in Porticello, near Palermo, Sicily, Italy, 23 August 2024. The body of the last victim of the Bayesian shipwreck, British tech magnate Mike Lynch's 18-year-old daughter Hannah, was located and recovered by the divers from the wreck off Porticello coast on 23 August. The Bayesian superyacht sank with 22 people on board on 19 August after a tornado hit the area, and 15 passengers were rescued by the coast guard. Seven passengers were confirmed dead. EPA/IGOR PETYX