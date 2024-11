Bayesian: azienda, azioni legali contro il New York Times

A handout picture, provided by Perini Navi Press Office, shows the "Bayesian", the 56-metre sailing unit sunk in a violent storm off Palermo, Italy, 19 August 2024. NPK ANSA / Perini Navi Press Office handout +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++