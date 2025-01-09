Arrestata la leader dell'opposizione venezuelana Machado

epa11815564 Anti-Chavez leader Maria Corina Machado (C) gives a speech at a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, 09 January 2025. Hundreds of Venezuelan opposition members began to take to the streets of Caracas, after the call of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who called on everyone to demonstrate for the 'fight and conquest of freedom', one day before the presidential inauguration, which Edmundo Gonzalez, who claims to have defeated Maduro in last year's election, and incumbent President Nicolas Maduro promise to attend. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ