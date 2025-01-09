Arrestata la leader dell'opposizione venezuelana Machado
epa11815565 Anti-Chavez leader Maria Corina Machado gives a speech at a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, 09 January 2025. Hundreds of Venezuelan opposition members began to take to the streets of Caracas, after the call of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who called on everyone to demonstrate for the 'fight and conquest of freedom', one day before the presidential inauguration, which Edmundo Gonzalez, who claims to have defeated Maduro in last year's election, and incumbent President Nicolas Maduro promise to attend. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
AA
CARACAS, 09 GEN - La leader di opposizione venezuelana, Maria Corina Machado, uscita oggi dalla clandestinità per partecipare alle manifestazioni anti-Maduro, è stata arrestata al termine di un corteo a Caracas. Lo riporta l'emittente Ntn24.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti