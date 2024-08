Anche l'Osa non riconosce la rielezione di Maduro

epa11560623 Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government take part in a march in support of the 'Law Against Hate and Fascism' in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 August 2024. Hundreds of supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro mobilized in Caracas, to the headquarters of the National Assembly (AN, Parliament), to give their support to a draft 'law against fascism, neo-fascism and similar expressions', currently under development, and which President Nicolas Maduro asked to be approved 'very quickly'. The sign held by the protestor reads: 'Elon Musk go to Mars.' EPA/RONALD PENA R