Aggredito con machete, giovane grave in rianimazione
VICENZA, 15 LUG - Un giovane di origini straniere è stato aggredito da un individuo con un'arma da taglio, verosimilmente un machete, davanti a uno stabilimento a Montebello Vicentino (Vicenza). L'episodio è avvenuto intorno alle 6.50, davanti all'azienda dove la vittima si stava recando al lavoro. L'aggressore si è dileguato facendo perdere le proprie tracce. Il giovane, colpito più volte, è ricoverato in gravi condizioni al reparto di rianimazione dell'ospedale San Bortolo di Vicenza. Sul posto i carabinieri per le indagini e le ricerche.
