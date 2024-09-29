Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Calcio dilettanti

Calcio dilettanti, risultati e fotogallery dai campi bresciani

La Redazione Web
Nell’ultima domenica di settembre, tante le gare disputate nella nostra provincia
Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
AA

Nell’ultima domenica di settembre, tante le gare disputate nella nostra provincia. Grazie ai fotografi di New Reporter, qui riportiamo alcune immagini delle sfide più avvincenti.


Eccellenza

  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1
    Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it

In Eccellenza, si sblocca finalmente il Bsv Garda: il primo exploit stagionale arriva nella sfida esterna con Atletico Castegnato (1-0).


Promozione

  • Sport Calcio Lodrino Promozione Lodrino Calcio Pavonese nella foto Nadiri Omar e Traversi Mirko 29/09/2024 nicoli@newreporter
    Promozione: Lodrino-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Nicoli © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Lodrino Promozione Lodrino Calcio Pavonese nella foto mister Beccalossi e mister Bertoni 29/09/2024 nicoli@newreporter
    Promozione: Lodrino-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Nicoli © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Lodrino Promozione Lodrino Calcio Pavonese nella foto occasione Cerpelletti Tommaso 29/09/2024 nicoli@newreporter
    Promozione: Lodrino-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Nicoli © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Lodrino Promozione Lodrino Calcio Pavonese nella foto Conti Manuel esulta con i compagni dopo il gol 29/09/2024 nicoli@newreporter
    Promozione: Lodrino-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Nicoli © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Lodrino Promozione Lodrino Calcio Pavonese nella foto Faye Ibou Pape e Scanzi Francesco 29/09/2024 nicoli@newreporter
    Promozione: Lodrino-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Nicoli © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Lodrino Promozione Lodrino Calcio Pavonese nella foto Conti Manuel esulta con i compagni dopo il gol 29/09/2024 nicoli@newreporter
    Promozione: Lodrino-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Nicoli © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Lodrino Promozione Lodrino Calcio Pavonese nella foto Chiari Cedei 29/09/2024 nicoli@newreporter
    Promozione: Lodrino-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Nicoli © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Lodrino Promozione Lodrino Calcio Pavonese nella foto delusone dopo gol subito Lodrino 29/09/2024 nicoli@newreporter
    Promozione: Lodrino-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Nicoli © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Lodrino Promozione Lodrino Calcio Pavonese nella foto gol Conti Manuel 29/09/2024 nicoli@newreporter
    Promozione: Lodrino-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Nicoli © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Lodrino Promozione Lodrino Calcio Pavonese nella foto Ibou Pape Faye e Cerpelletti 29/09/2024 nicoli@newreporter
    Promozione: Lodrino-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Nicoli © www.giornaledibrescia.it

In Promozione, alla Pavonese basta un guizzo di Conti per portarsi sull’1-0 e archiviare così con il sorriso la pratica Lodrino.


Prima categoria

  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto gol del chiari 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto formazione chiari 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto formazione pian camuno 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto esultanza del pian camuno 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto esultanza del chiari 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto momento di gioco arbitro assegna un rosso 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto esultanza del pian camuno 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto scabelli lorenzo allenatore chiari 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto diego arbitro 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto scabelli lorenzo allenatore chiari 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto ndiaye moussa del pian camuno e cai alberto del chiari 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto esultanza del pian camuno 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto maggioni giovanni allenatore pian camuno 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto gol di deruti christian del pian camuno 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto momento di gioco giallo dato a prati gabriele del chiari 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto momento di gioco giallo dato a petenzi davidedel pian camuno29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto remondi lorenzo del pian camuno e cai alberto del chiari 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto petenzi davide del pian camuno e signorini luca del chiari 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto remondi lorenzo del pian camuno e pasinetti marco del chiari 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto pedrotti omar del pian camuno e laveroni cristian del chiari 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto parata di bossini alessandro del chiari 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto parata di ravelli giovanni del pian camuno 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto parata di ravelli giovanni del pian camuno 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto esultanza del pian camuno 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto esultanza del pian camuno 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto rizza stefano del pian camuno e dalola stefano del chiari 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto remondi lorenzo del pian camuno e pasinetti marco del chiari 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Sport Calcio Pian Camuno Prima Categoria Pian Camuno - Chiari nella foto gol di ndiaye moussa del pian camuno 29/09/2024 mazzocchi@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Per il girone F, Pian Camuno doma il Chiari tra le mura amiche: i camuni s’impongono sui nerazzurri per 2-1.

  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO BARONCHELLI EDUAM 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO BONAGLIA 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO GOL FAVAGROSSA 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO THOMPSON 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO MARALDO 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO GOL FAVAGROSSA 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO PASQUALINI MASIELLO 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO THOMPSON OLIVETTI 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO PESCIAIOLI 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO GOL FAVAGROSSA 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO GOL FAVAGROSSA 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO OLIVETTI FAVAGROSSA 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO OLIVETTI 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO MASIELLO FACCONI 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO INGRESSO CON I BAMBINI DEL PRALBOINO CALCIO 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO THOMPSON AWASSANE 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO GOL FAVAGROSSA 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO INGRESSO CON I BAMBINI DEL PRALBOINO CALCIO 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO INGRESSO CON I BAMBINI DEL PRALBOINO CALCIO 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO INGRESSO CON I BAMBINI DEL PRALBOINO CALCIO 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO FORMAZIONE PRALBOINO 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO PRIMA CATEGORIA PRALBOINO - GAMBARA NELLA FOTO formaizone gambara 29-09-2024 Comincini@newreporter
    Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it



Nel girone G, il «derby della Bassa» consacra il Pralboino: il Gambara deve inchinarsi e cedere l’onore delle armi, vincenti per 1-0.


Seconda categoria

  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO CARERA FILIPPINI DEL FORNACI E PERTICA DE LE AQUILE 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO CARERA FILIPPINI DEL FORNACI E PERTICA DE LE AQUILE 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO CERERA DEL FORNACI E POJANI DE LE AQUILE 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO CARERA DEL FORNACI E PERTICA DE LE AQUILE 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO MAFFEIS DEL FORNACI E EL AMRI DE LE AQUILE 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO AMEDANI DEL FORNACI E CHERIF DE LE AQUILE 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO CARERA DEL FORNACI E ZANETTI DE LE AQUILE 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO MR CHEMI DE LE AQUILE 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO UBERTI DEL FORNACI E CHERIF DE LE AQUILE 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO AMEDANI DEL FORNACI E PERRICELLI DE LE AQUILE 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO MR CHEMI DE LE AQUILE 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO MR MAZZU’ DEL FORNACI 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO MR MAZZU’ DEL FORNACI 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO CERERA DEL FORNACI E POJANI DE LE AQUILE 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO CARERA DEL FORNACI E POJANI DE LE AQUILE 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO UBERTI DEL FORNACI E POJANI DE LE AQUILE 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO AMEDANI DEL FORNACI E CHERIF DE LE AQUILE 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO FORMAZIONE DE LE AQUILE 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO BRESCIA SECONDA CATEGORIA DEPORTIVO FORNACI LE AQUILE NELLA FOTO FORMAZIONE DEL FORNACI 29-09-2024 PIERPAOLO PAPETTI AGENZIA NEWREPORTER
    Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Nel girone E, ecco Le Aquile prendere il volo sul campo del Deportivo Fornaci: i rossoneri battono la formazione cittadina per una sola rete di scarto (1-0).

  • SPORT CALCIO SECONDA CATEGORIA VALTENESI CONCESIO NELLA FOTO UN MOMENTO DI GIOCO scaroni@newreporter
    Seconda categoria: Valtenesi-Sant'Andrea Concesio 1-3 - Foto New Reporter Scaroni © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO SECONDA CATEGORIA VALTENESI CONCESIO NELLA FOTO ZANOLETTI scaroni@newreporter
    Seconda categoria: Valtenesi-Sant'Andrea Concesio 1-3 - Foto New Reporter Scaroni © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO SECONDA CATEGORIA VALTENESI CONCESIO NELLA FOTO DELUSIONE VALTENESI scaroni@newreporter
    Seconda categoria: Valtenesi-Sant'Andrea Concesio 1-3 - Foto New Reporter Scaroni © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO SECONDA CATEGORIA VALTENESI CONCESIO NELLA FOTO GOL DI TELO scaroni@newreporter
    Seconda categoria: Valtenesi-Sant'Andrea Concesio 1-3 - Foto New Reporter Scaroni © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO SECONDA CATEGORIA VALTENESI CONCESIO NELLA FOTO ESULTANZA CONCESIO scaroni@newreporter
    Seconda categoria: Valtenesi-Sant'Andrea Concesio 1-3 - Foto New Reporter Scaroni © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO SECONDA CATEGORIA VALTENESI CONCESIO NELLA FOTO ESULTANZA GIBELLI scaroni@newreporter
    Seconda categoria: Valtenesi-Sant'Andrea Concesio 1-3 - Foto New Reporter Scaroni © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO SECONDA CATEGORIA VALTENESI CONCESIO NELLA FOTO FUSI scaroni@newreporter
    Seconda categoria: Valtenesi-Sant'Andrea Concesio 1-3 - Foto New Reporter Scaroni © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • SPORT CALCIO SECONDA CATEGORIA VALTENESI CONCESIO NELLA FOTO GOL DI GIBELLI scaroni@newreporter
    Seconda categoria: Valtenesi-Sant'Andrea Concesio 1-3 - Foto New Reporter Scaroni © www.giornaledibrescia.it



Nel girone F, Sant’Andrea Concesio non lascia scampo alla Valtenesi e la tramortisce con un 3-1 a referto in trasferta.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Condividi l'articolo

Suggeriti per te