Calcio dilettanti, risultati e fotogallery dai campi bresciani
Nell’ultima domenica di settembre, tante le gare disputate nella nostra provincia. Grazie ai fotografi di New Reporter, qui riportiamo alcune immagini delle sfide più avvincenti.
Eccellenza
- Eccellenza: Atletico Castegnato-Bsv Garda 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
In Eccellenza, si sblocca finalmente il Bsv Garda: il primo exploit stagionale arriva nella sfida esterna con Atletico Castegnato (1-0).
Promozione
- Promozione: Lodrino-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Nicoli © www.giornaledibrescia.it
In Promozione, alla Pavonese basta un guizzo di Conti per portarsi sull’1-0 e archiviare così con il sorriso la pratica Lodrino.
Prima categoria
- Prima categoria: Pian Camuno-Chiari 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
Per il girone F, Pian Camuno doma il Chiari tra le mura amiche: i camuni s’impongono sui nerazzurri per 2-1.
- Prima categoria: Pralboino-Gambara 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Comincini © www.giornaledibrescia.it
Nel girone G, il «derby della Bassa» consacra il Pralboino: il Gambara deve inchinarsi e cedere l’onore delle armi, vincenti per 1-0.
Seconda categoria
- Seconda categoria: Deportivo Fornaci-Le Aquile 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
Nel girone E, ecco Le Aquile prendere il volo sul campo del Deportivo Fornaci: i rossoneri battono la formazione cittadina per una sola rete di scarto (1-0).
- Seconda categoria: Valtenesi-Sant'Andrea Concesio 1-3 - Foto New Reporter Scaroni © www.giornaledibrescia.it
- Seconda categoria: Valtenesi-Sant'Andrea Concesio 1-3 - Foto New Reporter Scaroni © www.giornaledibrescia.it
- Seconda categoria: Valtenesi-Sant'Andrea Concesio 1-3 - Foto New Reporter Scaroni © www.giornaledibrescia.it
- Seconda categoria: Valtenesi-Sant'Andrea Concesio 1-3 - Foto New Reporter Scaroni © www.giornaledibrescia.it
- Seconda categoria: Valtenesi-Sant'Andrea Concesio 1-3 - Foto New Reporter Scaroni © www.giornaledibrescia.it
- Seconda categoria: Valtenesi-Sant'Andrea Concesio 1-3 - Foto New Reporter Scaroni © www.giornaledibrescia.it
- Seconda categoria: Valtenesi-Sant'Andrea Concesio 1-3 - Foto New Reporter Scaroni © www.giornaledibrescia.it
- Seconda categoria: Valtenesi-Sant'Andrea Concesio 1-3 - Foto New Reporter Scaroni © www.giornaledibrescia.it
Nel girone F, Sant’Andrea Concesio non lascia scampo alla Valtenesi e la tramortisce con un 3-1 a referto in trasferta.
