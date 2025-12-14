Giornale di Brescia
Calcio dilettanti

Calcio dilettanti: le fotogallery dai campi bresciani

Marco Zanetti
Torna puntuale come ogni domenica l’appuntamento con gli scatti delle sfide in provincia, viste attraverso l’obiettivo dei fotografi New Reporter
Eccellenza, uno scatto di Bsv Garda-Soncinese - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
Eccellenza, uno scatto di Bsv Garda-Soncinese - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
Per il calcio dilettantistico bresciano non è ancora tempo di vacanze. In Terza categoria i gironi d’andata si sono già conclusi domenica scorsa, mentre per le altre è previsto ancora un turno prima del giro di boa.

Le sfide andate in scena oggi si sono rivelate tutt’altro che banali: le riviviamo grazie agli scatti di New Reporter.

Eccellenza

  • Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it

In Eccellenza la Bsv Garda paga dazio sul terreno amico alla capolista. La Soncincese è infatti corsara in riva al Benaco e con la rete di Meloni mantiene la vetta.

Promozione

  • Promozione, Calcinato Castelcovati 0-2
    Promozione, Calcinato-Castelcovati 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Manieri © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Promozione, Calcinato Castelcovati 0-2
    Promozione, Calcinato-Castelcovati 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Manieri © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Promozione, Calcinato Castelcovati 0-2
    Promozione, Calcinato-Castelcovati 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Manieri © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Promozione, Calcinato Castelcovati 0-2
    Promozione, Calcinato-Castelcovati 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Manieri © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Promozione, Calcinato Castelcovati 0-2
    Promozione, Calcinato-Castelcovati 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Manieri © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Promozione, Calcinato Castelcovati 0-2
    Promozione, Calcinato-Castelcovati 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Manieri © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Promozione, Calcinato Castelcovati 0-2
    Promozione, Calcinato-Castelcovati 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Manieri © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Promozione, Calcinato Castelcovati 0-2
    Promozione, Calcinato-Castelcovati 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Manieri © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Dopo la rimonta vittoriosa di domenica scorsa, al Calcinato stavolta non riesce alcuna impresa di fronte al Castelcovati: la formazione allenata da Scabelli regola i ragazzi rossoblù di Ferrari, chiudendo sul 2-0 in proprio favore e portandosi in solitaria al secondo posto all’inseguimento dei cugini del San Pancrazio.

Prima categoria

  • Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2
    Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Marazzani © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2
    Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Marazzani © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2
    Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Marazzani © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2
    Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Marazzani © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2
    Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Marazzani © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2
    Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Marazzani © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2
    Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Marazzani © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2
    Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Marazzani © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2
    Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Marazzani © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2
    Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Marazzani © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2
    Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Marazzani © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Nel girone F l’Fc Voluntas stecca nel match con il San Michele: i padroni di casa vengono sconfitti 2-0, decisiva una doppietta di Loiacono.

  • Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1
    Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1
    Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1
    Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1
    Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1
    Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1
    Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1
    Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1
    Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1
    Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1
    Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1
    Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1
    Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
Nel girone G il Pralboino si morde le mani: chiude lo scontro con il Suzzara sull’1-1, dopo aver fallito il rigore per il potenziale 2-0 e giocato gli ultimi 20 minuti in superiorità numerica.

Seconda categoria

  • Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0
    Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0
    Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0
    Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0
    Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0
    Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0
    Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0
    Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0
    Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0
    Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0
    Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0
    Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0
    Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0
    Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0
    Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0
    Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0
    Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0
    Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Il Roncadelle è campione d’inverno nel girone E: il verdetto arriva dopo l’ennesimo acuto stagionale, un successo per 2-0 ai danni del Deportivo Fornaci.

