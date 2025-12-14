Calcio dilettanti: le fotogallery dai campi bresciani

Per il calcio dilettantistico bresciano non è ancora tempo di vacanze. In Terza categoria i gironi d’andata si sono già conclusi domenica scorsa, mentre per le altre è previsto ancora un turno prima del giro di boa.

Le sfide andate in scena oggi si sono rivelate tutt’altro che banali: le riviviamo grazie agli scatti di New Reporter.

Eccellenza

Eccellenza, Bsv Garda-Soncinese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it

In Eccellenza la Bsv Garda paga dazio sul terreno amico alla capolista. La Soncincese è infatti corsara in riva al Benaco e con la rete di Meloni mantiene la vetta.

Promozione

Promozione, Calcinato-Castelcovati 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Manieri © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Dopo la rimonta vittoriosa di domenica scorsa, al Calcinato stavolta non riesce alcuna impresa di fronte al Castelcovati: la formazione allenata da Scabelli regola i ragazzi rossoblù di Ferrari, chiudendo sul 2-0 in proprio favore e portandosi in solitaria al secondo posto all’inseguimento dei cugini del San Pancrazio.

Prima categoria

Prima categoria, Voluntas-San Michele Travagliato 0-2 - Foto New Reporter Marazzani © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Nel girone F l’Fc Voluntas stecca nel match con il San Michele: i padroni di casa vengono sconfitti 2-0, decisiva una doppietta di Loiacono.

Prima categoria, Pralboino-Suzzara 1-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Nel girone G il Pralboino si morde le mani: chiude lo scontro con il Suzzara sull’1-1, dopo aver fallito il rigore per il potenziale 2-0 e giocato gli ultimi 20 minuti in superiorità numerica.

Seconda categoria

Seconda categoria, Roncadelle-Deportivo Fornaci 2-0 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Il Roncadelle è campione d’inverno nel girone E: il verdetto arriva dopo l’ennesimo acuto stagionale, un successo per 2-0 ai danni del Deportivo Fornaci.