Calcio dilettanti: le fotogallery dai campi bresciani

A differenza delle Olimpiadi invernali, oggi sui campi di gioco della provincia non sono state assegnate medaglie. Qualcuno, ad ogni modo, ha potuto comunque gioire per i risultati ottenuti. Fortunatamente, grazie a New Reporter, alcune immagini sono state immortalate: le riproponiamo qui nella consueta fotogallery, raccontando in breve cosa è accaduto nelle sfide più emozionanti.

Eccellenza

Eccellenza, Castiglione-Bsv Garda 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Perteghella © www.giornaledibrescia.it

In Eccellenza, il Bsv Garda dopo 8 risultati positivi crolla in zona Cesarini contro il Castiglione: nell’1-0 a referto, decide il match un gol di Roma nell’ultimo minuto di recupero.

Promozione

Promozione, Verolese-V. Aurora Travagliato 1-0 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Anche in Promozione la Verolese ottiene un successo di misura sulla Virtus Aurora Travagliato: per l’1-0 in favore dei bassaioli il gol vittoria porta la firma di Bertoni.

Prima categoria

Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Valtrompia 2-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Nel big match al vertice del girone F di Prima categoria, la Bagnolese compie il sorpasso ai danni del Valtrompia: nonostante l’inferiorità numerica, la formazione neroverde si aggiudica lo scontro diretto per 2-1 ed è la nuova «regina» del campionato.

Prima categoria, Remedello-Atl.Offlaga 3-2 - Foto New Reporter Marazzani © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Nel girone G, invece, il Remedello è autore di una prova coriacea al cospetto dell’Atletico Offlaga: Sodinha e soci devono così arrendersi ai biancoblù di Bojanic, che si aggiudicano l’intera posta in palio per 3-2.

Seconda categoria

Seconda categoria, Valtenesi-Gavardo 1-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Per concludere, nel girone F di Seconda categoria ecco che il Gavardo è corsaro contro la Valtenesi. Con il 2-1 conquistato in trasferta i gialloneri valsabbini sorpassano i rivali gialloverdi: un passo importante in chiave play off.