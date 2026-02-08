Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Calcio dilettanti

Calcio dilettanti: le fotogallery dai campi bresciani

Marco Zanetti
Torna puntuale come ogni domenica l’appuntamento con gli scatti delle sfide in provincia, viste attraverso l’obiettivo dei fotografi New Reporter
Uno scatto di Ghedi-Roncadelle - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
Uno scatto di Ghedi-Roncadelle - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
AA

I fotografi di New Reporter come al solito si sono messi al lavoro per immortalare da vicino alcune sfide sui campi della nostra provincia. Quanto da loro catturato con l’obiettivo, lo riproponiamo qui nella consueta fotogallery.

Eccellenza

  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1
    Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Nel girone C di Eccellenza, la Pavonese non molla. La formazione rossonera allenata da Beccalossi coglie il tredicesimo risultato utile consecutivo nell’1-0 a referto contro l’Orceana. Una vittoria che consente di accorciare il divario dalla vetta, che adesso dista solo 1 punto.

Prima categoria

  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1
    Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Nel girone F di Prima categoria, in un’intrigante sfida che metteva di fronte due tra le squadre più in forma del momento, la Bagnolese s’impone di netto sulla Fc Voluntas. Il 4-1 dei neroverdi parla da sé ed è utile per mantere vive le ambizioni di salire in vetta alla classifica.

  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3
    Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Nello stesso girone, il Valtrompia chiude con una vittoria per 3-2 l’impegno in trasferta con La Sportiva Ome e legittima la propria leadership.

Seconda categoria

  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it
  • Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2
    Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Nel girone E di Seconda categoria il Roncadelle traballa ma non cade con il Ghedi. Rischiando di capitolare in un concitato finale, la squadra dell’hinterland esce dallo stadio Olimpia con un pareggio (2-2): tanto basta per restare in vetta, ma insieme al Borgosatollo.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
calcio dilettantifotogallery
Icona Newsletter

@Sport

Calcio, basket, pallavolo, rugby, pallanuoto e tanto altro... Storie di sport, di sfide, di tifo. Biancoblù e non solo.

Conferma l'iscrizione alla newsletter

Sport

Calcio, basket, pallavolo, rugby, pallanuoto e tanto altro... Storie di sport, di sfide, di tifo. Biancoblù e non solo.

Quando invii il modulo, controlla la tua inbox per confermare l'iscrizione

Informativa ai sensi dell’articolo 13 del Regolamento UE 2016/679 o GDPR*

Suggeriti per te

Caricamento...
Caricamento...
Caricamento...

Disattiva il tuo AdBlocker

La pubblicità è fondamentale per sostenere il nostro lavoro e permetterci di offrirti un giornalismo di qualità. Ti invitiamo a disattivare il blocco pubblicitario per continuare a navigare su Giornale di Brescia e supportare il nostro impegno. Grazie per la comprensione.

Ecco come disattivare gli AdBlocker più diffusi
AdBlock
Ghostery
UBlock
  1. Clicca l’icona dell’AdBlocker nella toolbar del browser
  2. Nel popup che si apre trovi le informazioni per disattivare il servizio
  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario