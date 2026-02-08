Calcio dilettanti: le fotogallery dai campi bresciani

I fotografi di New Reporter come al solito si sono messi al lavoro per immortalare da vicino alcune sfide sui campi della nostra provincia. Quanto da loro catturato con l’obiettivo, lo riproponiamo qui nella consueta fotogallery.

Eccellenza

Eccellenza, Orceana-Pavonese 0-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Nel girone C di Eccellenza, la Pavonese non molla. La formazione rossonera allenata da Beccalossi coglie il tredicesimo risultato utile consecutivo nell’1-0 a referto contro l’Orceana. Una vittoria che consente di accorciare il divario dalla vetta, che adesso dista solo 1 punto.

Prima categoria

Prima categoria, Bagnolese-Fc Voluntas 4-1 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Nel girone F di Prima categoria, in un’intrigante sfida che metteva di fronte due tra le squadre più in forma del momento, la Bagnolese s’impone di netto sulla Fc Voluntas. Il 4-1 dei neroverdi parla da sé ed è utile per mantere vive le ambizioni di salire in vetta alla classifica.

Prima categoria, La Sportiva Ome-Valtrompia 2-3 - Foto New Reporter Mazzocchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Nello stesso girone, il Valtrompia chiude con una vittoria per 3-2 l’impegno in trasferta con La Sportiva Ome e legittima la propria leadership.

Seconda categoria

Seconda categoria, Ghedi-Roncadelle 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Bombana © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Nel girone E di Seconda categoria il Roncadelle traballa ma non cade con il Ghedi. Rischiando di capitolare in un concitato finale, la squadra dell’hinterland esce dallo stadio Olimpia con un pareggio (2-2): tanto basta per restare in vetta, ma insieme al Borgosatollo.