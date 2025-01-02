Zelensky, Trump imprevedibile, può aiutare a fermare Putin
epa11763045 A handout picture made available by the Presidential Press Service of Ukraine shows US President-elect Donald Trump (L), and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shaking hands during their meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace, as part of ceremonies marking the reopening of the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral, in Paris, France, 07 December 2024. The Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral reopens on 07 December after nearly six years of renovation work following its destruction by a fire on 15 April 2019. EPA/Presidential Press Service of Ukraine HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
KIEV, 02 GEN - Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky ha affermato in un'intervista trasmessa stasera dalla tv ucraina che "l'imprevedibilità" del presidente eletto degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump potrebbe contribuire a porre fine alla guerra con la Russia. "Trump può essere decisivo (...) in questa guerra. Può aiutarci a fermare (Vladimir) Putin. È molto forte e imprevedibile", ha detto Zelensky in un'intervista televisiva, credendo che il presidente eletto americano "voglia davvero porre fine alla guerra."
