Zelensky, situazione a Kharkiv parzialmente stabilizzata
epa11338642 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attending a meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine, 14 May 2024. Blinken arrived in Kyiv to meet with senior Ukrainian officials to underscore 'enduring support for Ukraine' by the United States and to discuss battlefield updates as well as new US security and economic assistance, among other topics, the US State Department said. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 15 MAG - "Nella regione di Kharkiv - le zone vicine al confine, la città di Vovchansk - le nostre azioni difensive continuano. Nel corso della giornata le nostre forze sono riuscite a stabilizzare parzialmente la situazione. L'occupante, entrato nella regione di Kharkiv, viene distrutto con tutti i mezzi disponibili. L'artiglieria, i droni e la nostra fanteria funzionano in modo abbastanza preciso". Lo ha dichiarato il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky nel suo discorso serale.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti