Zelensky, 'Putin vuole scaricare la colpa sull'Ucraina'
ROMA, 23 MAR - Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky accusa Putin di voler "scaricare la colpa" dell'attentato al Crocus City Hall sull'Ucraina. "Per quello che è successo ieri a Mosca - scrive su Telegram - ovviamente sia Putin che il resto della feccia stanno cercando di incolpare qualcun altro. hanno sempre gli stessi metodi. E' già successo" .
