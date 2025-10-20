Giornale di Brescia
Zelensky propone di estendere di 3 mesi la legge marziale

epa11981203 A handout photo made available by A handout picture made available by the Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting the site indicating the entrance to the Donetsk region, Ukraine, 22 March 2025. Zelenskyy visited the command posts of the Pokrovsk tactical group and the 59th separate assault brigade of unmanned systems named after Yakiv Handziuk during his working visit to the Donetsk region amid the ongoing Russian invasion. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA

ROMA, 20 OTT - Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskyy ha presentato alla Verkhovna Rada il progetto di legge sulla proroga della mobilitazione e della legge marziale per altri 90 giorni a partire dal 5 novembre. Lo riportano i media ucraini.

  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario