Zelensky, 'possibile porre fine alla guerra nel 2025'

epa11650853 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C), gestures during the Ukraine - Southeast Europe high level meeting in Dubrovnik, Croatia, 09 October 2024. The Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Dubrovnik, hosted by Croatia, focuses on condemning Russian aggression, supporting Ukraine's European Union path, and enhancing Croatia's bilateral aid in humanitarian efforts and war crime sanctions, with participation from Southeast European leaders. EPA/ANTONIO BAT