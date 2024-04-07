Zelensky, perderemo la guerra senza gli aiuti Usa
epa11228545 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking with US Senator Graham during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 March 2024. The US Republican Senator arrived in Kyiv to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid the Russian invasion. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 07 APR - "È necessario dire al Congresso americano che se non aiuta l'Ucraina, l'Ucraina perderà la guerra": lo ha detto il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky durante una riunione video della piattaforma di raccolta fondi United24 organizzata da Kiev.
