Zelensky, 'per la pace serve determinazione ad agire'

epa11689306 A handout photo made available by the Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meeting with Iceland's Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson (2-L) in Reykjavik, Iceland, 28 October 2024. This is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's first working visit to Iceland, where he is expected to participate in the 4th Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit and hold bilateral talks with its participants, Zelensky announced on 'X' social media platform. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES