Zelensky, 'per la pace serve determinazione ad agire'
epa11689306 A handout photo made available by the Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meeting with Iceland's Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson (2-L) in Reykjavik, Iceland, 28 October 2024. This is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's first working visit to Iceland, where he is expected to participate in the 4th Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit and hold bilateral talks with its participants, Zelensky announced on 'X' social media platform. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 29 OTT - "Il mondo libero ha tutto ciò di cui ha bisogno per difendere se stesso e tutto ciò che le persone apprezzano nella vita, dall'integrità morale alla forza militare. Tutto ciò che serve è la determinazione ad agire, a realizzare ciò che è necessario per la pace": lo ha detto oggi il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky nel suo intervento al Consiglio nordico in corso a Reykjavik, in Islanda. Lo riporta lo stesso Zelensky su Telegram.
