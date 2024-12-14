Zelensky, nordcoreani hanno iniziato a combattere a Kursk
epa11613954 A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry Press-Service on 19 September 2024 shows Russian servicemen firing a 'Giatsint-B' towed 152 mm field gun towards Ukrainian positions, at an undisclosed location in Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian troops losses in the Kursk direction in one day amounted to more than 300 servicemen, and over the entire period of its military operations to more than 14,000 soldiers. Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been ongoing in the Kursk region since 06 August following a Ukrainian military incursion into Russia's border region. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 14 DIC - "Oggi ci sono già dati preliminari secondo cui i russi hanno iniziato a utilizzare soldati della Corea del Nord negli assalti: un numero notevole. I russi li includono in unità combinate e li usano nelle operazioni nella regione di Kursk. Finora solo lì. Ma abbiamo informazioni che saranno utilizzati anche in altre zone del fronte". Lo ha detto il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky, secondo quanto riportano i media locali.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti