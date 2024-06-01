Zelensky, nella notte attaccati civili e infrastrutture
epa11374883 Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he addresses the media alongside Belgium's Prime Minister during a surprise visit at the Prime Minister's office in Brussels, Belgium, 28 May 2024. Zelensky visits Belgium to ink the latest in a string of security accords with Western allies. The two leaders will discuss, among other things, Belgium's military support to Ukraine and the signing of a bilateral security agreement, including the supply of F-16 fighter jets as part of the security agreement. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
AA
ROMA, 01 GIU - "Civili, infrastrutture, impianti energetici: questo è ciò contro cui la Russia è in guerra. Ieri sera, un altro attacco con più di 50 missili e 50 droni Shahed è stato diretto verso il sud, il centro e l'ovest dell'Ucraina", ha scritto su Telegram il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky". "L'obiettivo principale della Russia è quello di normalizzare il terrore, sfruttando la mancanza di sufficienti capacità di difesa aerea. I nostri partner sanno esattamente cosa serve a questo scopo. Ulteriori Patriot e altri moderni sistemi di difesa aerea per l'Ucraina. Accelerare ed espandere la fornitura di F-16 all'Ucraina", ha detto.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti