Zelensky, la Russia non è pronta alla pace, è un errore
epa11415189 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the closing Media conference during the Summit on peace in Ukraine in Stansstad near Lucerne, Switzerland, 16 June 2024. International heads of state gather on 15 and 16 June at the Buergenstock Resort in central Switzerland for the two-day Summit on Peace in Ukraine. EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
LUCERNA, 16 GIU - "La Russia e il suo leader non sono pronti alla pace. Putin ha però compiuto un grande errore, utile per noi: perché le sue parole, il suo cosiddetto piano di pace, hanno mostrato che non è interessato alla pace e questo lo hanno riconosciuto qui anche Paesi che hanno visioni diverse". Lo ha detto Volodymyr Zelensky al termine del summit di pace.
