Zelensky, 'la neutralità aiuta solo la Russia'

epa11673250 A handout picture made available by the Presidential Press Service of Ukraine on 21 October 2024 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (unseen) in Kyiv, Ukraine, 21 October 2024. The United States has designated a new defense aid package for Ukraine, totaling 400 million dollars. This announcement was made by US Defense Secretary Austin during a meeting with President Zelensky. Austin's visit to Kyiv was unannounced, and he met with high-ranking Ukrainian officials in the context of the ongoing Russian invasion. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT 66185HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES