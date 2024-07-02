Zelensky, ho chiesto a Orban di unirsi ai nostri sforzi di pace
epa11452239 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) shake hands at the end of a joint press conference after their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 02 July 2024. The Hungarian prime minister arrived in Kyiv to discuss 'European peace' with the Ukrainian president as well as current issues in Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations, the Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said. This is Orban's first official visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
AA
KIEV, 02 LUG - Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky ha detto di aver chiesto a Viktor Orban, in visita a Kiev, di "unirsi" agli sforzi di pace del suo Paese, mentre il premier ungherese ha chiesto un "cessate il fuoco" con la Russia. "Ho parlato di ciò che abbiamo già realizzato con i nostri partner" e "ho invitato l'Ungheria e il primo ministro Orban ad unirsi agli sforzi compiuti" in vista dell'organizzazione di un nuovo vertice di pace da parte dell'Ucraina, ha indicato Zelensky nel suo discorso quotidiano.
