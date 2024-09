Zelensky, grazie a Meloni per il sostegno a una pace giusta

epa11590859 A handout photo made available by the Italian government press office shows Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting on the sidelines of the 50th Ambrosetti Forum, in Cernobbio, Italy, 07 September 2024. The international economic conference runs under the theme 'Intelligence on the World, Europe, and Italy' from 06 to 08 September 2024. The annual forum sees the participation of heads of state and government, EU institutions representatives, ministers, Nobel prize winners and businessmen from around the world to discuss current issues that have a major impact on the global economy and society. EPA/ITALIAN GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES