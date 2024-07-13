Zelensky, 'gaffe Biden? Un errore che si può dimenticare'
epa11473435 US President Joe Biden (L) and Ukraine President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shake hands during a ceremony for the â€˜Ukraine Compactâ€™ during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Washington, DC, USA, 11 July 2024. The 75th Anniversary NATO Summit takes place in Washington, DC, from 09 to 11 July 2024. EPA/WILL OLIVER
AA
DUBLINO, 13 LUG - Semplicemente un "errore che si può dimenticare": così Volodymyr Zelensky ha liquidato l'ultima gaffe di Joe Biden, che al vertice Nato ha introdotto il leader ucraino chiamandolo Putin, salvo poi correggersi. "Penso che gli Stati Uniti abbiano dato molto sostegno agli ucraini. Credo che possiamo dimenticare alcuni errori", ha detto Zelensky rispondendo ai giornalisti durante una missione in Irlanda.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti