Zelensky, 'fare presto sui 50 miliardi, servono per i droni'
epa11662358 A handout picture made available by Ukraine's Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing lawmakers in the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, Kyiv, Ukraine, 16 October 2024 amid the Russian invasion. Zelensky presented the 'Victory Plan' during his speech to the Ukrainian parliament that aims to strengthen Ukraine's positions for a just end to the war with Russia, he said. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/UKRAINE PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT
BRUXELLES, 17 OTT - È imperativo che i leader dell'Ue decidano in fretta sul prestito da 50 miliardi concordato in ambito G7 perché i le risorse servono per costruire i droni con cui l'Ucraina combatte la sua guerra. Lo ha detto il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky arrivando al Consiglio Europeo. "Il momento è adesso, spero che nessuno blocchi questa iniziativa, ne abbiamo bisogno il prima possibile", ha detto.
