Zelensky domani a Roma vede Meloni, venerdì il Papa
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting Pope Francis during a bilateral meeting in Borgo Egnazia, southern Italy, 14 June 2024, on the sidelines of the second day of the G7 Summit.
ROMA, 09 OTT - Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky è atteso nella giornata di domani a Roma, dove incontrerà la premier Giorgia Meloni. Lo si apprende da fonti informate. Il Vaticano, da parte sua, ha annunciato che Zelensky sarà ricevuto in udienza dal Papa venerdì mattina alle 9.30. E' la terza volta che Francesco e Zelensky si incontrano, dopo l'udienza in Vaticano del 13 maggio 2023, e dopo l'incontro bilaterale del 14 giugno scorso in occasione del vertice del G7 a Borgo Egnazia, in Puglia.
