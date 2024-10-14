Zelensky, 'da 5 giorni tentano sfondare a Kursk, resistiamo'
epa11622265 A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry Press-Service on 24 September 2024 shows a Russian marine examines the US MK-19 belt-fed automatic mounted grenade launcher captured during fights with Ukrainian troops, at an undisclosed location in Kursk region, Russia. Troops of the â€˜Northâ€™ group repelled five attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to break through the Russian border in the Kursk direction in one day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been ongoing in the Kursk region since 06 August following a Ukrainian military incursion into Russia's border region. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 14 OTT - Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky ha parlato di intensi combattimenti al fronte e di tentativi delle truppe russe di sfondare le difese nella regione di Kursk. "Nella riunione dello stato maggiore il comandante in capo Alexander Syrsky ha parlato delle operazioni attive su tutta la lunghezza del fronte, ma soprattutto di feroci battaglie nelle direzioni Pokrovsky e Kurakhovsky. E' il quinto giorno che cercano di sfondare le nostre difese nella regione di Kursk,i ragazzi resistono e contrattaccano", ha detto.
