Zelensky, 'circa 12.000 soldati nordcoreani presto in Russia'

epa11689305 A handout photo made available by the Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meeting with Iceland's Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson (R) in Reykjavik, Iceland, 28 October 2024. This is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's first working visit to Iceland, where he is expected to participate in the 4th Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit and hold bilateral talks with its participants, Zelensky announced on 'X' social media platform. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES