Zelensky cancella visita a Madrid prevista per venerdì
epa11338642 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attending a meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine, 14 May 2024. Blinken arrived in Kyiv to meet with senior Ukrainian officials to underscore 'enduring support for Ukraine' by the United States and to discuss battlefield updates as well as new US security and economic assistance, among other topics, the US State Department said. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 15 MAG - Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky, ha annullato la visita che avrebbe effettuato a Madrid venerdì prossimo, secondo fonti della Casa del Re, dopo che oggi aveva annunciato l'incontro che si sarebbe svolto incontro con Filippo VI e il successivo pranzo al Palazzo Reale. Lo scrive l'agenzia spagnola Efe. Il Palazzo della Zarzuela non ha spiegato i motivi della cancellazione della visita, che sarebbe stata la prima visita bilaterale di Zelensky in Spagna e nella quale avrebbe dovuto incontrare il premier Pedro Sánchez e firmare un accordo sulla sicurezza.
