Zelensky, 'arrestato sospetto per l'omicidio ex deputata Farion'

epa11491498 A person carries a photo of Ukrainian former MP Iryna Farion during her funeral procession in Lviv, Ukraine, 22 July 2024. Linguist and nationalist politician Iryna Farion died in hospital on the evening of 19 July after an unknown person shot her earlier that day near her house in Lviv, the National Police said. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the National Police of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine have been deployed to search for the shooter as the investigation into her murder was ongoing. EPA/MYKOLA TYS