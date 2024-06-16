Zelensky, al lavoro per 2/o vertice di pace, mesi non anni

epa11415050 Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend the closing press conference of the Summit on peace in Ukraine in Stansstad near Lucerne, Switzerland, 16 June 2024. International heads of state gather on 15 and 16 June at the Buergenstock Resort in central Switzerland for the two-day Summit on Peace in Ukraine. EPA/URS FLUEELER / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY