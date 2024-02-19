Zelensky al fronte orientale a Kupyansk con i soldati
epa11126083 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) during a visit to frontline positions near Robotyne village, Zaporizhzhia region, southeastern Ukraine, 04 February 2024, amid the Russian invasion. According to the presidential office, Zelensky, during a working trip to the Zaporizhzhia region, visited Ukrainian soldiers near the frontline village of Robotyne and handed them state awards. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 19 FEB - Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky ha raggiunto il fronte orientale a Kupyansk dove si trova il posto di comando del battaglione della 14ma brigata meccanizzata. Lo rende noto il sito della Presidenza ucraina. La visita di Zelenky al fronte è la prima da quando l'esercito russo, due giorni fa, è riuscito a conquistare Avdiivka. Il capo di Stato ha incontrato i militari e ha premiato con medaglie i difensori ucraini. "Sono felice di essere qui oggi per vedervi, per congratularmi con voi, per esprimere gratitudine a nome di tutti gli ucraini, di tutta l'Ucraina", ha detto.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti