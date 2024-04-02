Zelensky abbassa l'età per il reclutamento da 27 a 25 anni
epa11223105 Servicemen of the 18th Sloviansk Brigade of the Donbas battalion of the Ukrainian National Guard attend their training on a shooting range near a frontline in the Donetsk area, Ukraine, 15 March 2924 amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/YAKIV LIASHENKO
(ANSA-AFP) - ROMA, 02 APR - Il presidente ucraino, Volodymyr Zelensky, ha firmato la legge che abbassa l'età per il reclutamento nelle forze armate: d'ora in avanti potrà avvenire a partire dai 25 anni, non più da 27. Lo rendo noto i media di Kiev. (ANSA-AFP).
