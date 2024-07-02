Zelensky a Orban, l'Europa mantenga l'aiuto militare a Kiev
epa11451894 A handout photo made available by the Hungarian Prime Minister's Press Office shows Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) is welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) prior to a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 02 July 2024. The Hungarian prime minister arrived in Kyiv to discuss 'European peace' with the Ukrainian president as well as current issues in Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations, the Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said. This is Orban's first official visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022. EPA/ZOLTAN FISCHER/HUNGARIAN PM'S PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
KIEV, 02 LUG - È importante che l'Europa mantenga il sostegno militare all'Ucraina mentre l'esercito sta lottando per contenere gli attacchi sferrati dalla Russia: lo ha detto il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky durante un incontro con la stampa alla presenza del premier ungherese, Viktor Orban. "È molto importante per tutti noi in Europa che il sostegno dell'Europa all'Ucraina rimanga ad un livello sufficiente, anche per quanto riguarda la nostra difesa dal terrore russo", ha dichiarato Zelensky.
