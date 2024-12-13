Zelensky, '93 missili e 200 droni contro l'Ucraina'
epa11760347 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting with Ukrainian servicemen to congratulate them on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 December 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Armed Forces every year on 06 December. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 13 DIC - Le forze russe hanno lanciato quasi 200 droni e 93 missili, incluso almeno uno nordcoreano, contro l'Ucraina: lo ha reso noto su Telegram il presidente Volodymyr Zelensky, aggiungendo che le difese aeree del Paese hanno abbattuto 81 missili. "Si tratta di uno dei più grandi attacchi contro il nostro settore energetico", ha sottolineato Zelensky.
