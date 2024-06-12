Zelensky, 6 morti e 11 feriti in raid russo su Kryvyj Rih

epa10848234 A handout photo made available by the official telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine shows firefighters working at the site of a missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, central Ukraine, 08 September 2023, amid the Russian invasion. A policeman was killed and 60 others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike targeting one of the police administration buildings in Kryvyi Rih on 08 September, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement. EPA/UKRAINE'S MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINE'S MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES