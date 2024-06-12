Zelensky, 6 morti e 11 feriti in raid russo su Kryvyj Rih
epa10848234 A handout photo made available by the official telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine shows firefighters working at the site of a missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, central Ukraine, 08 September 2023, amid the Russian invasion. A policeman was killed and 60 others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike targeting one of the police administration buildings in Kryvyi Rih on 08 September, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement. EPA/UKRAINE'S MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINE'S MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 12 GIU - "Ogni giorno e ogni ora il terrore russo dimostra che l'Ucraina, insieme ai suoi partner, deve rafforzare la difesa aerea. Attacco missilistico russo a Kryvyj Rih. In questo momento ci sono 11 persone ferite e 6 morte. Le mie condoglianze alle famiglie e ai cari delle vittime". Lo scrive il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky su Telegram. "I moderni sistemi di difesa aerea sono in grado di fornire la massima protezione alle persone, alle nostre città e alle nostre posizioni. E ne abbiamo bisogno il più possibile", aggiunge.
