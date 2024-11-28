Zelensky, 100 droni e più di 90 missili su siti energia
epa11727885 People walk in a residential area in the dark during a scheduled power cut in Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 November 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Ukraine's national power supply Ukrenergo announced on 18 November, that power cuts have been applied throughout the country due to emergency shutdown of units at several power plants as a result of waves of Russian missile attacks on the energy infrastructure. Russian forces launched a large-scale attack across Ukraine on 17 November, with around 120 missiles and 90 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The main targets of the attack were Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Zelensky said. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
ROMA, 28 NOV - Le forze russe hanno attaccato nella notte le infrastrutture energetiche ucraine con circa 100 droni, più di 90 missili e munizioni a grappolo: lo ha reso noto su Telegram il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky. "L'obiettivo è il nostro settore energetico. Un totale di circa 100 droni d'attacco, più di 90 missili di vario tipo. In diverse regioni sono stati registrati attacchi con munizioni a grappolo che hanno preso di mira le infrastrutture civili", si legge nel messaggio. "Questa è un'escalation molto spregevole delle tattiche terroristiche russe", ha aggiunto Zelensky.
