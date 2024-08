Youtuber arrestato in India, ha cucinato un curry di pavone

epa07192704 An Indian Peacock opens its feathers at the World of Birds Wildlife Sanctuary in Cape Town, South Africa, 27 November 2018. Peacocks fan out their feathers as part of a courtship ritual to attract a mate. Located in the picturesque valley of Hout Bay the World of Birds is the largest bird park in Africa. Over 3,000 birds of 400 different species are uniquely presented in over 100 spacious landscaped aviaries where visitors are able to walk through allowing intimate closeness with the birds. The park is one of Cape Town's premier tourist attractions accommodating over 100,000 visitors annually. Created by Walter Mangold in 1973 the sanctuary cares for all kinds of injured and sick birds and small animals. With a no kill policy every creature is taken care of on a daily basis by the 40 permanent staff members. EPA/NIC BOTHMA