Yoon si scusa per la legge marziale, 'non si ripeterà'

epa11755809 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announces his intention to lift the emergency martial law via a Cabinet meeting in a televised address at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, 04 December 2024. The announcement came hours after the National Assembly unanimously voted in favor of a resolution urging the president to withdraw the martial law during an emergency plenary session. Yoon had declared martial law the previous night, citing the need to root out pro-North Korean forces and uphold the constitutional order. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT