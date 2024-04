Yemen, Usa: razzo Houthi lanciato verso cargo operato da Italia

epa11137420 A person passes a display of mock Houthis-made drones and missile at a square in Sana'a, Yemen, 08 February 2024. The top leader of Yemen's Houthis, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said in a televised address, that his group had managed to stop the navigation of Israel-linked ships through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, just hours after the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) attacked missiles from the Houthis that were ready to be launched against merchant ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis have kept up drone and missile attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the aim of ending the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, and in response to US-led retaliatory strikes. In January 2024, the US Department of State designated Yemen's Houthis as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist group' due to their increased attacks on shipping lanes. In December 2023, the US Department of Defense announced a multinational operation to safeguard trade and protect ships in the Red Sea in response to the escalation of Houthi attacks. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB