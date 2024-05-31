Yemen: Tv Houthi, 14 morti in raid aerei notturni Usa-Gb
epa11377488 People watch Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea delivering a televised statement over new shipping attacks, in Sana'a, Yemen, 29 May 2024. Yemen's Houthis have launched a total of six ballistic missile and drone attacks on various ships sailing in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea as part of their operations against Israel and out of solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
SANAA, 31 MAG - L'emittente Tv degli Houthi yemeniti ha reso noto che 14 persone sono morte e più di 30 sono rimaste ferite nei raid aerei lanciati la notte scorsa nello Yemen dalle forze americane e britanniche. "Il bilancio delle vittime degli attacchi aerei anglo-americani sulla stazione radio Al-Hodaidah e sul porto di Saleef è salito a 14 morti e più di 30 feriti", ha riferito al-Masirah.
