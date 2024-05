Yemen: tour operator, cruciale viaggiare in sicurezza

epa03638064 A picture made available 23 March 2013 shows a Yemeni fisherman walking on white sands on the shore of the island of Socotra, in the Indian Ocean, Yemen, 14 March 2013. The island of Socotra is situated in the Indian Ocean, some 250 miles off the coast of Yemen. It is the largest island in the Middle East and is known to the world as one of the best sites to witness biodiversity. During the monsoon season, which lasts from late May until late September each year, extremely high winds blow white sand dunes from Socotra's beautiful unspoiled beaches into nearby escarpments and hills. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB