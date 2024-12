Yemen: Houthi rivendicano 2 attacchi missilistici contro Israele

epa11795115 A Houthi soldier mans a machine gun on a vehicle while on patrol during an anti-US and anti-Israel protest in Sana'a, Yemen, 27 December 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters gathered in Sana'a to protest against the United States and Israel a day after Israel airstrikes targeted key facilities in the Yemeni cities of Sana'a and Hodeidah under the control of the Houthis, killing at least six people and wounding 40 others, the Houthi-controlled Health Ministry has reported. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB