Yemen: gli Houthi attaccano 2 navi in Oceano Indiano e Mar Rosso

epa11229586 A person watches Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea delivering a TV statement over new shipping attacks, in Sana'a, Yemen, 19 March 2024. Yemen's Houthis have launched new missile attacks against a tanker, MADO, in the Red Sea, and Israel's Eliat region, which borders the Red Sea, according to a TV statement by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis' abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid high tensions in the Middle East. In light of increased maritime security threats, the US has designated the Houthis as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist Group'. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB