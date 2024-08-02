Yashin, 'per l'Fsb se torno in Russia finirò come Navalny'
epa11519971 Kremlin critic and Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin attends a press conference following a 26-person prisoner swap between Russia, the US and five other countries, at the Deutsche Welle headquarters in Bonn, Germany, 02 August 2024. The prisoner exchange operation between Russia, the US, and its Western allies was carried out in Ankara under the coordination of the National Intelligence Organization for 26 people held in prisons in seven different countries. Among the prisoners are Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Marine veteran Paul Whelan. It was the biggest prisoner exchange since the Cold War. EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF
AA
BRUXELLES, 02 AGO - "Sono un patriota russo, lavorerò per una Russia libera. Il mio scopo è ritornare in Russia. Non mi rassegnerò mai ad avere un ruolo da emigrante". Lo ha detto il dissidente russo Ilya Yashin raccontando che un ufficiale del servizio di sicurezza Fsb gli ha detto che se rientrerà nel Paese "i tuoi giorni finiranno come quelli di Navalny".
