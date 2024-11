Xi regala a Mattarella un campione del suolo lunare

epa11710308 Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 08 November 2024. The Italian president is on a state visit to China from 07 to 12 November 2024. EPA/XINHUA / LI XUEREN CHINA OUT / UK AND IRELAND OUT / MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY