Xi, contrari a uso crisi ucraina per nuova Guerra Fredda

epa11322418 Chinese President Xi Jinping lisens to the speech of French President Emmanuel Macron (unpictured) during the sixth meeting of the Franco-Chinese Business Council at the Marigny Theater in Paris, France, 06 May 2024. The Chinese president arrived on an official two-day state visit hosted by the French president, where the French leader will seek to push his counterpart on issues ranging from Ukraine to trade. EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA / POOL