X sospende l'account di Yulia Navalnaya
La Redazione Web
A handout photo made available by the Munich Security Conference shows Yulia Navalnaya, wife of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, attending the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the 'Bayerischer Hof' hotel in Munich, Germany, 16 February 2024.
MOSCA, 20 FEB - La piattaforma X di Elon Musk ha sospeso l'account di Yulia Navalnaya. "Account sospeso, sospendiamo gli account che violano le Regole di X", si legge quando si cerca di aprirlo.
