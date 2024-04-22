Wsj, 'Israele si prepara ad evacuare i civili da Rafah'
epa11290529 Internally displaced Palestinians, who fled their homes due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, take shelter near the border with Egypt, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 20 April 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 22 APR - In vista dell'offensiva a Rafah, Israele si sta preparando a spostare i civili a Khan Yunis e in altre aree dove prevede di allestire tende-ricovero, centri di distribuzione alimentare e strutture mediche come ospedali da campo. Lo hanno riferito funzionari egiziani al Wall Street Journal. Secondo le fonti, l'operazione di evacuazione durerà due o tre settimane in coordinamento con Stati Uniti, Egitto e altri Paesi arabi come gli Emirati Arabi Uniti. Israele intende spostare gradualmente le forze a Rafah e concentrarsi sulle aree in cui ritiene si nascondano leader e terroristi di Hamas.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti