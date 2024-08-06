Wsj, Iran sposta lanciamissili e conduce esercitazioni
epa10383635 A handout photo made available by the Iranian Army Office shows Iranian Army troops fire a missile during a military drill in Makran beach, Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, southern of Iran, 31 December 2022. EPA/IRANIAN ARMY OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 06 AGO - Funzionari statunitensi hanno dichiarato di aver visto l'Iran spostare postazioni dei lanciamissili e condurre esercitazioni militari dal fine settimana. Una mossa che potrebbe indicare un prossimo attacco a Israele. Lo riporta il Wall Street Journal.
